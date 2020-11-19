Menu
Francisca Dasilveira
1944 - 2020
BORN
November 1, 1944
DIED
November 12, 2020
Francisca Dasilveira's passing at the age of 76 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by George Lopes Funeral Home in Mattapan, MA .

Published by George Lopes Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
George Lopes Funeral Home-Brockton
647 Main St, Brockton, Massachusetts 02301
Nov
18
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Patrick's Church Brockton Patrick's -Brockton
335 Main St, Brockton, Massachusetts 02301
Funeral services provided by:
George Lopes Funeral Home
