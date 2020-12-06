Francisco Espiritu's passing at the age of 67 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary - Orem in Orem, UT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Francisco in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary - Orem website.