Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Francisco Ornelas
1950 - 2020
BORN
April 26, 1950
DIED
November 26, 2020
Francisco Ornelas's passing at the age of 70 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pecos Funeral Home - Pecos in Pecos, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Francisco in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Pecos Funeral Home - Pecos website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Pecos Funeral Home - Pecos on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Barstow Cemetery
CR 516, Barstow, Texas 79719
Funeral services provided by:
Pecos Funeral Home - Pecos
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.