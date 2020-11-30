Menu
Frank Bailey
1943 - 2020
BORN
March 27, 1943
DIED
November 27, 2020
Frank Bailey's passing at the age of 77 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Carolina Funeral Home in Scranton, SC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Carolina Funeral Home website.

Published by Carolina Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Friendfield Pentecostal Holiness Church
2019 South Frieldfield Road, Scranton, South Carolina 29591
Funeral services provided by:
Carolina Funeral Home
