Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Frank G. Bernotas Jr.
DIED
November 25, 2020
Frank G. Bernotas, Jr.
Age 48, suddenly on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 due to Covid-19, of Carrick. Devoted father of Jonathan Bernotas and Snoopy. Son of the late Frank and Eleanor Bernotas. Beloved brother of Janice (late Tim) Shevlin. Uncle of Jordan Shevlin. Nephew of Georgeann Donnelly and Rita Zappia. Also numerous cousins and friends. Visitations Monday 2-7 PM at the Boron Funeral Home, Inc., 1719 Brownsville Road. Please meet in Blessed Trinity Parish at St. Sylvester Church on Tuesday at 10:30 AM for his Mass of Christian Burial. Frank was a proud social member of the Brentwood Fire Department. Please follow CDC guidelines for masks and social distancing.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Boron Funeral Home, Inc. from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Dec
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Blessed Trinity Parish at St. Sylvester Church
3754 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.