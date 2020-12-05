Menu
Frank Chirakos
1937 - 2020
BORN
January 13, 1937
DIED
December 3, 2020
Frank Chirakos's passing at the age of 83 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Billow Lakes Chapel in Akron, OH .

Published by Billow Lakes Chapel on Dec. 5, 2020.
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
December 5, 2020