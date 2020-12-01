Menu
Frank Fleming
1928 - 2020
BORN
September 30, 1928
DIED
November 14, 2020
ABOUT
Lions Club
Frank Fleming's passing at the age of 92 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lord & Stephens Funeral Home in Danielsville, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Frank in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lord & Stephens Funeral Home website.

Published by Lord & Stephens Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Lord and Stephens - Danielsville
963 Highway 98 East, Danielsville, Georgia 30633
Nov
17
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Lord and Stephens - Danielsville
963 Highway 98 East, Danielsville, Georgia 30633
Funeral services provided by:
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes Madison Chapel
December 1, 2020