Frank Fodor
1931 - 2020
BORN
January 9, 1931
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Navy
Frank Fodor's passing at the age of 89 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc in Barberton, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Frank in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Committal
11:00a.m.
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
10175 Rawiga Road, Rittman, Ohio 44270
Funeral services provided by:
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
