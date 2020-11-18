Frank Galley's passing at the age of 57 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home in Vandergrift, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Frank in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home website.