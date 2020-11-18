Menu
Frank Galley
1963 - 2020
BORN
March 6, 1963
DIED
November 15, 2020
Frank Galley's passing at the age of 57 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home in Vandergrift, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home website.

Published by Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
244 Franklin Ave, Vandergrift, PA 15690
Nov
19
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
244 Franklin Ave, Vandergrift, PA 15690
Nov
20
Service
11:00a.m.
he service will be live streamed and can be found on Vandergrift Presbyterian Church's Facebook page, as well as the KAAC Facebook page.
Funeral services provided by:
Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
