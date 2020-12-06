Menu
Frank Glaus
1927 - 2020
BORN
January 30, 1927
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
Salt Lake City Cemetery
Salt Lake LDS Temple
University Of Utah
West High School
Frank Glaus's passing at the age of 93 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Holbrook Mortuary in Salt Lake City, UT .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Holbrook Mortuary website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Holbrook Mortuary
3251 South 2300 East, Salt Lake City, Utah 84109
Holbrook Mortuary
