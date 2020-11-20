Menu
Frank Henkis
1954 - 2020
BORN
August 29, 1954
DIED
November 15, 2020
Frank Henkis's passing at the age of 66 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Evergreen Funeral Home in Jersey City, NJ .

Published by Evergreen Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Evergreen Funeral Home
159 Garrison Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306
Nov
21
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Evergreen Funeral Home
159 Garrison Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306
Funeral services provided by:
Evergreen Funeral Home
