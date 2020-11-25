Menu
Frank James
1940 - 2020
BORN
April 3, 1940
DIED
November 19, 2020
Frank James's passing at the age of 80 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by North Little Rock Funeral Home in North Little Rock, AR .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the North Little Rock Funeral Home website.

Published by North Little Rock Funeral Home on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Smith - North Little Rock Funeral Home
1921 N. Main St, North Little Rock, Arkansas 72114
Nov
27
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Smith - North Little Rock Funeral Home
1921 N. Main St, North Little Rock, Arkansas 72114
Funeral services provided by:
North Little Rock Funeral Home
