Frank Kapczynski
1931 - 2020
BORN
December 5, 1931
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
National Cemetery Of The Alleghenies
US Army
Frank Kapczynski's passing at the age of 88 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Leo J Henney Funeral Home in Carnegie, PA .

Published by Leo J Henney Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Leo J. Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Avenue, Carnegie, Pennsylvania 15106
Dec
1
Interment
11:00a.m.
National Cemetery of the Alleghenies
1158 Morgan Road, Bridgeville, Pennsylvania 15017
Funeral services provided by:
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
