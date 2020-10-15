Frank W. London



Frank Wayne London, 92, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. He was born in Ogden, Utah on July 4, 1928 to Seymour Leon and Mary Greer Housley London.



He married Luetta Beasley on March 20, 1950 in Ogden, Utah.



Frank was a hard worker who served both in the United States Navy and the Utah Army National Guard. He first enlisted in 1947 and was honorably discharged as Sergeant First Class in 1960. In addition to serving as a police officer for the Washington Terrace City Police Department, he also retired from Hill Air Force Base.



Frank loved taking his children and grandchildren to his canyon property in South Fork Canyon. He loved meeting up with friends for coffee at the Newgate Mall.



Frank is survived by his wife, Luetta London of South Ogden; daughter, Lynne (Randy) Peterson of South Ogden; 9 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren, and by son-in-law, Lynn Berry. He was preceded in death by his son, Rick Wayne; daughter, Lori Berry; mother and father, two brothers, and two sisters.



Family graveside services will be held at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.