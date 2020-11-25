Menu
Frank Parkerson
1946 - 2020
BORN
February 11, 1946
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
Salvation Army
Frank Parkerson's passing at the age of 74 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ott/ Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Inc. in Michigan City, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ott/ Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Inc. website.

Published by Ott/ Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Inc. on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel
418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana 46360
Nov
25
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Notre Dame Catholic Church
1010 Moore Rd., Long Beach, Indiana 46360
Nov
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Notre Dame Catholic Church
1010 Moore Rd., Long Beach, Indiana 46360
Funeral services provided by:
Ott/ Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
