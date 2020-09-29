Frank Andrew Thompson







Frank Andrew Thompson passed away at the age of 86, on September 26, 2020 due to a stroke. He was born November 24, 1933 in Spring City, Utah, to Tenus Thompson and Evelyn Maeser Thompson. He spent his childhood in Spring City and moved to Provo when he was 9 years old. He graduated from Brigham Young High School and Brigham Young University.



While attending BYU, he met his sweetheart, Afton Burnside. After two years in the Army in El Paso, Texas, he returned to finish school and marry Afton in the Salt Lake Temple on March 20, 1959. Upon graduation, Frank got his first teaching and coaching job in Byron, Wyoming, where he taught P.E. and coached football, basketball, and wrestling, claiming four Wyoming State High School Football championships. Frank and Afton and three of their four children lived in Wyoming for eight years before moving to Kaysville, Utah, where he taught for 1 year at Kaysville Junior High and 28 years as a Health and PE teacher at Davis High School where he also coached football, wrestling, track, and softball. While at Davis High, he had the privilege of teaching, coaching and mentoring many young people, including his own children, who loved Coach Thompson. He retired in 1997.



As a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Frank and Afton worked as ordinance workers in the Bountiful, Utah Temple. Later they served an LDS mission to Riverside, California where the Elders and Sisters called him Elder Coach. Frank served in many church capacities, his favorite being teaching and telling stories, inspiring youth and adults alike.



Along with his love of sports, especially football and wrestling, Frank enjoyed building a cabin with his family in Fairview, Utah, and later a cabin near Meeks Creek Reservoir in Wyoming, where he, his wife, his kids and grandkids enjoyed many happy times.



Dad was a wonderful husband to his wife, Afton, whom he dearly loved and cared for. He was a fun dad that took great pleasure in playing with his kids, building tree houses and playhouses; and later was the best grandpa, giving wheelbarrow rides and letting the grandkids "babysit" him.



Frank is survived by his wife, Afton, his children Bart (Kristi), Andy (Angie), Laura Williams (Jeff), and Teri Astle (Robert), 14 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, with two on the way; his sister, Shirley (Mel) Bangerter, and brother John (Linda) Thompson, sisters-in-law Eileen Thompson and Nancy Thompson. He is preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Robert and Fred.



Private family services will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.



The family of Frank Thompson would like to express gratitude to CNS Hospice Services for their help and respectfulness to Frank and his family.



