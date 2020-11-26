Menu
Frank Urquidez
1941 - 2020
BORN
July 7, 1941
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic Church
Frank Urquidez's passing at the age of 79 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Denton-Wood Funeral Home in Carlsbad, NM .

Published by Denton-Wood Funeral Home on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
My deep condolence to Frank's family. I enjoyed talking to him about our family history and spiritual issues. We always had a great time when we shared lunch at our sessions. He definitely did much work for the Lord. Many will feel his absence. But, now he has gone to receive his reward.
Liliana U. C
Family
November 25, 2020
Querido Frank, que grata alegría llena tu alma, que corre presurosa al encuentro de tu Padre Celestial. Descansa en Paz junto a tu Señor y a tu amada María SANTISIMA de Guadalupe. AMÉN. Viviràs en mi corazón y en los corazones de quienes te conocimos. Paz y consuelo para sus familiares.
Mari Campos-Waite
Friend
November 25, 2020