Frank Varone
1952 - 2020
BORN
November 4, 1952
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
Elks Lodge
Frank Varone's passing at the age of 68 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. in Saugerties, NY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Frank in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Published by Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street, Saugerties, NY 12477
Nov
27
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street, Saugerties, NY 12477
Nov
28
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street, Saugerties, NY 12477
Nov
28
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
24 N Washington St., Athens, New York 12015
Nov
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church
, Athens , New York
Funeral services provided by:
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
Eric Pittz
November 25, 2020