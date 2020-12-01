Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Frank Vaughn
1929 - 2020
BORN
June 20, 1929
DIED
October 10, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
University Of Pennsylvania
Frank Vaughn's passing at the age of 91 on Saturday, October 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by BROWN FORWARD INC in Shaker Heights, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Frank in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the BROWN FORWARD INC website.

Published by BROWN FORWARD INC on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
24
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Live streamed
17022 Chagrin Blvd., Shaker Heights, Ohio 44120
Funeral services provided by:
BROWN FORWARD INC
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.