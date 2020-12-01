Frank Vaughn's passing at the age of 91 on Saturday, October 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by BROWN FORWARD INC in Shaker Heights, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Frank in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the BROWN FORWARD INC website.
Published by BROWN FORWARD INC on Dec. 1, 2020.
