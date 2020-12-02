Menu
Frank Zimmerman
1925 - 2020
BORN
October 17, 1925
DIED
November 28, 2020
Frank Zimmerman's passing at the age of 95 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pippin Funeral Home in Camden Wyoming, DE .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming, Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
Dec
4
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Pippin Funeral Home, Inc.
119 W. Cam-Wyo Ave, Camden-Wyoming, Delaware 19934
Dec
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Pippin Funeral Home, Inc.
119 W. Cam-Wyo Ave, Camden-Wyoming, Delaware 19934
