Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Franka Thomas
1946 - 2020
BORN
March 17, 1946
DIED
November 24, 2020
Franka Thomas's passing at the age of 74 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Frank J. Barone Funeral Home in Brooklyn, NY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Franka in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Frank J. Barone Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Frank J. Barone Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Frank J Barone Funeral Home
4502 Avenue D, Brooklyn, New York 11203
Funeral services provided by:
Frank J. Barone Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.