Frankie Hines
1953 - 2020
BORN
October 5, 1953
DIED
October 15, 2020
Frankie Hines's passing at the age of 67 on Thursday, October 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Swinson Funeral Service in Kinston, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Swinson Funeral Service website.

Published by Swinson Funeral Service on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
20
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
R.Swinson Funeral Services
208 E. BLOUNT STREET, KINSTON, North Carolina 28501
Oct
20
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
R. Swinson Funeral Services
208 East Blount Street, Kinston, North Carolina 28501
Swinson Funeral Service
