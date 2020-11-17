Menu
Frankie Sartin
1949 - 2020
BORN
November 15, 1949
DIED
November 16, 2020
Frankie Sartin's passing at the age of 71 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Whelchel Grace Funeral Home in Forsyth, MO .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Whelchel Grace Funeral Home
16560 US Hwy 160, Forsyth, Missouri 65653
