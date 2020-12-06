Menu
Frankie Stewart
1952 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1952
DIED
November 18, 2020
Frankie Stewart's passing at the age of 68 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Tate Funeral Home - Jasper in Jasper, TN .

Published by Tate Funeral Home - Jasper on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Tate Funeral Home
950 Mel Dixon Lane, Jasper, Tennessee 37347
Funeral services provided by:
Tate Funeral Home - Jasper
