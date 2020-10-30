Our loving husband, father, and grandfather, Frank Anderson, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. He was born on July 9, 1934 in Murray, Utah to Carl and Irene Gregory Anderson. He was the sixth child of seven, and the last to return home to his Father in Heaven.
He grew up in Idaho, went to Salmon High School where he met and married his high school sweetheart, Erma Austin. They were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on August 26, 1953. Frank and Erma were blessed with eight wonderful children: Wayne (deceased), Janet (Brent) Kotter, Ron (Teresa) Anderson, Scott (Robin) Anderson, Nancy (Faramarz) Reyhani, Lyle (Dana) Anderson, Stan (Cheryl) Anderson, and Wes (Tess) Anderson. Frank loved and was very proud of his 26 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren. Three additional great-grandchildren are on the way.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held on October 31, 2020 at 10 am, which will be Live Streamed on www.myers-mortuary.com.
To view the services, please scroll to the very bottom of this obituary at 10 am, click on the video image and the arrow within the circle.
Interment will be at the Logan City Cemetery.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Myers Mortuary from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.