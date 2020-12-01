Menu
Franklin Brincefield
1935 - 2020
BORN
February 21, 1935
DIED
November 23, 2020
Franklin Brincefield's passing at the age of 85 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Omega Funeral Service & Crematory, LLC. in Burlington, NC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Viewing
11:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Omega Funeral Service & Crematory
Nov
25
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Alamance Memorial Park
4039 S Church St, Burlington, North Carolina 27215
Nov
25
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Alamance Memorial Park
Omega Funeral Service & Crematory, LLC.
Paula, remember Frank keeping Camber and Ella outside at your home sitting in a lawn chair...Ella played quietly w/toys beside him. However he would speak "Camber" quite often...never getting out of his lawn chair. Not the same power this girl had with our 6 grandchildren...often wondered what I was doing wrong. Jim and I always enjoyed our time with your family and thanks for including us and opportunity to be acquainted with Frank and Vickie. We love you and know you are hurting and you will miss him every day however you have your wonderful memories! Take care of Vickie as she will need you more and more.
Jim and Peggy
Jim and Peggy
Neighbor
November 24, 2020