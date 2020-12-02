Menu
Franklin Gatfield
1953 - 2020
BORN
March 15, 1953
DIED
November 29, 2020
Franklin Gatfield's passing at the age of 67 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett, ID .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Potter Funeral Chapel website.

Published by Potter Funeral Chapel on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Potter Funeral Chapel
228 East Main Street, Emmett, ID 83617
Dec
4
Service
11:00a.m.
Potter Funeral Chapel
228 East Main Street, Emmett, ID 83617
Funeral services provided by:
Potter Funeral Chapel
