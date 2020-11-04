Franklin S. Haun "Steve", age 68, of Pittsburgh, Passed away Monday, November 2, 2020. Originally of Altoona. Son of the late Donna Lee and Franklin Haun. He is survived by the love of his life, Eileen Conley. He is the beloved brother of Garry (Jessie) Haun of Fredericksburg, VA, Sherry (the late Dave) Mentzer of Altoona, Denise Haun and the late Michael (surviving Tonya) Haun of Longs, SC. Steve is also survived by his Conley family who loved him so much, as well as a host of nieces, nephews and cousins whom he loved dearly. Steve's Altoona friends meant so much to him; he loved them as well. Per Steve's wishes there will be no viewing or service.



Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.