Franklin Oswald's passing at the age of 86 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison in Madison, WI .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Franklin in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison website.
Published by Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison on Nov. 29, 2020.
