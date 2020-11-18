Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Franklyn Polster
1948 - 2020
BORN
July 23, 1948
DIED
November 14, 2020
Franklyn Polster's passing at the age of 72 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Layton's Home For Funerals in Forked River, NJ .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Franklyn in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Layton's Home For Funerals website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Layton's Home For Funerals on Nov. 18, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Layton's Home For Funerals
250 W. Lacey Road, Forked River, New Jersey 08731
Funeral services provided by:
Layton's Home For Funerals
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.