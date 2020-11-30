Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Fred Baity
1940 - 2020
BORN
October 6, 1940
DIED
November 23, 2020
Fred Baity's passing at the age of 80 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Troutman Funeral Home in Troutman, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Fred in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Troutman Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Troutman Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Lying in State
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Faith Church
Nov
27
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Faith Church
403 Barry Oak Rd., Statesville, North Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.