Fred Board
1957 - 2020
BORN
January 15, 1957
DIED
November 19, 2020
Fred Board's passing at the age of 63 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Vaughn Funeral Home in McRae, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Fred in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Vaughn Funeral Home website.

Published by Vaughn Funeral Home on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Oak Grove Cemetery
Daughtry Ave, McRae 31055
GUEST BOOK
November 23, 2020
November 23, 2020
November 23, 2020
Will miss our conversations my friend. See you on the other side.
Jesse - Peppy Younce
Friend
November 22, 2020