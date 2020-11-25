Menu
Fred Bodtorf
1935 - 2020
BORN
March 20, 1935
DIED
November 20, 2020
Fred Bodtorf's passing at the age of 85 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bohn Funeral Home in Reedsville, PA .

Published by Bohn Funeral Home on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Evangel Baptist Church
375 West 5th St., Lewistown, Pennsylvania 17044
Nov
24
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Evangel Baptist Church
375 West 5th St., Lewistown, Pennsylvania 17044
Funeral services provided by:
Bohn Funeral Home
