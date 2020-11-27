Menu
Fred Hinkle
1932 - 2020
BORN
January 3, 1932
DIED
November 23, 2020
Fred Hinkle's passing at the age of 88 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fleming & Billman Funeral Directors, Inc. in Jefferson, OH .

Published by Fleming & Billman Funeral Directors, Inc. on Nov. 27, 2020.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Fleming Funeral Home Jefferson
November 27, 2020