Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Fred Jarrell
1940 - 2020
BORN
December 26, 1940
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
Boy Scouts Of America
Fred Jarrell's passing at the age of 79 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by McLeighton Funeral Service - Butler in Butler, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Fred in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McLeighton Funeral Service - Butler website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by McLeighton Funeral Service - Butler on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Union United Methodist Church
141 Union Church Road, Butler, Georgia 31006
Funeral services provided by:
McLeighton Funeral Service - Butler
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.