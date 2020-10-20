Our loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend, Fred D. Leebert, 85, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 16, 2020 in Brigham City, Utah.



Fred was born on August 17, 1935 in Los Angeles, California, the son of Frederick and Ellenor (Pugmire) Leebert. He graduated from Bell Gardens High School, along with his future wife Jo Ann, in 1953.



He married his sweetheart, Jo Ann Zuiderweg, on January 8, 1955 in Bell Gardens, California. Their marriage was solemnized in the Redlands California Temple. She preceded him in death on September 24, 2019.



Fred was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He worked and retired as a manager from Western Electric which later became AT&T.



Fred loved to golf and played professional baseball for the Cubs.



Surviving are three children: Michael (Kathy) Leebert of Murietta, CA; Sherrie (Mike) Borges of Brigham City, UT; Phil (Vicky) Leebert of Brigham City, UT; 8 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren: one great great grandchild. Also surviving are one brother and two sisters, Ralph Leebert, Anne Flatley and Wanda Melius.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Ellenor Leebert, his wife, Jo Ann and five sisters, Velma Hauser, May Burton, Phyllis Gallagher, Lois Quinn, and Shirley Saxton.



Funeral services will be held at Gillies Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing to be held prior to the services from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m.



Interment will take place at the Menifee Valley Cemetery, Menifee, California on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.





Published by Gillies Funeral Chapel & Crematory from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.