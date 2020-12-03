Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Fred May
1941 - 2020
BORN
May 28, 1941
DIED
November 28, 2020
Fred May's passing at the age of 79 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Farrow-C J Lucas Funeral & Cremation Service in Shamokin, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Fred in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Farrow-C J Lucas Funeral & Cremation Service website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Farrow-C J Lucas Funeral & Cremation Service on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Northumberland Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Farrow-C J Lucas Funeral & Cremation Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.