Fred May's passing at the age of 79 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Farrow-C J Lucas Funeral & Cremation Service in Shamokin, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Fred in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Farrow-C J Lucas Funeral & Cremation Service website.
Published by Farrow-C J Lucas Funeral & Cremation Service on Dec. 3, 2020.
