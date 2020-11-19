Fred Riggen's passing at the age of 79 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Roberts Funeral Home And Crematory Of Dunnellon Inc in Dunnellon, FL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Fred in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Roberts Funeral Home And Crematory Of Dunnellon Inc website.