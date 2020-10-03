Fred quietly slipped away at his home at the age of 90 surrounded by his family.
Fred was the son of Addie Christian Wilkerson Rucker and William Richard Rucker. He is preceded in death by his parents, seven of his eight siblings and survived by Leona R. Anderson.
Fred met the love of his life Carol Dee Green and married her in the Salt Lake Temple on September 13, 1956. They were married for 64 years. Together Fred and Carol had four children. Jaren (Yan), Laurie (Rafe), Lynette (Brad), and preceded in death by his son Joel (Denise). He was blessed with 9 grandchildren, and 8 greatgrandchildren, all who he loved to spend time with.
He served honorably in the Korean War, and served his first LDS mission in Virginia. Later in life, Fred and Carol enjoyed serving a mission for the church together in New York. He served many church callings throughout his life. He was a loving and devoted member of the church, and always let the Lord light the way.
Fred was a very hard worker and taught his family how to work hard and play hard. Whenever Fred wasn't working you could find him traveling the world with his wife and family, or lost in the desert on his motorcycle. He enjoyed the outdoors and always wanted one more ride on his dirt bike. He supported his family throughout all their adventures. You could often catch him wearing his cowboy hat, holding Carol's hand and sitting in the stands supporting his family.
Fred is forever loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends, but who are comforted knowing he is taking a motorcycle ride in the big desert in the sky with Joel and all his riding buddies.
The family would like to Thank the love and support to Fred's Angels on Earth and the help of Abby and Lisa from Dignity Hospice. Due to the current pandemic condition's funeral services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity
.