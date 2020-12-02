Menu
Fred Woods
1967 - 2020
BORN
December 22, 1967
DIED
November 17, 2020
Fred Woods's passing at the age of 52 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel in Gray, GA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel website.

Published by Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Bradley Baptist Church
821 Monticello Highway, Gray, Georgia 31032
Funeral services provided by:
Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel
