Fred Zadrazil
1922 - 2020
BORN
April 7, 1922
DIED
November 27, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
Catholic
St. Joseph Catholic Church
U.S. Army
Fred Zadrazil's passing at the age of 98 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
36 Melmore St, Tiffin, Ohio
Dec
2
Burial
2:00p.m.
Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery
Thank you for your service to our country !
November 30, 2020