Freda Kieslar's passing at the age of 80 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bass Patton Dean Memorial Home in Hillsboro, IL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Freda in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bass Patton Dean Memorial Home website.
Published by Bass Patton Dean Memorial Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
