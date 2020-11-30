Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Freddie Gibson
1942 - 2020
BORN
October 11, 1942
DIED
November 25, 2020
Freddie Gibson's passing at the age of 78 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bumgarner Family Funeral Service And Crematorium in Laurinburg, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Freddie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bumgarner Family Funeral Service And Crematorium website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Bumgarner Family Funeral Service And Crematorium on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bumgarner Family Funeral Service And Crematorium
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.