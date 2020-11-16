Menu
Freddie Haley
1943 - 2020
BORN
May 5, 1943
DIED
November 14, 2020
Freddie Haley's passing at the age of 77 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Peck Funeral Home - Hartselle in Hartselle, AL .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
11:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Peck Funeral Home
1600 Hwy 31 SW, Hartselle, Alabama 35640
Nov
18
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Peck Funeral Home Chapel
1600 Hwy 31 SW, Hartselle, Alabama 35640
Funeral services provided by:
Peck Funeral Home - Hartselle
