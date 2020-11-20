Menu
Freddie Kitchen
1952 - 2020
BORN
November 8, 1952
DIED
November 15, 2020
Freddie Kitchen's passing at the age of 68 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pippin Funeral Home in Camden Wyoming, DE .

Published by Pippin Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Smokey Hollow Venue
, Frankford, Delaware
My condolences on the loss of Steve. I'm the wife (widow) of Steve's Drafting & Design Teacher, Jerry Zaback. Jerry & Steve had a very close relationship. Jerry was very proud of Steve's achievements and Steve always appreciated the knowledge he learned from his teacher. Steve came to my husband's funeral in 2007 and kept in touch with me till the present -- in fact we always exchanged holiday cards. I will forever remember his kindness and willingness to "help me in any way he could". I met one of his sons, I believe it was Jesse, and I can only imagine your sorrow at his loss. I, too, mourn his passing. I wish long life to you and yours.
Charlotte Zaback
Friend
November 19, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kathy Pearson
Coworker
November 19, 2020