Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Freddie Neal
1923 - 2020
BORN
January 11, 1923
DIED
November 10, 2020
Freddie Neal's passing at the age of 97 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Unity Memorial Funeral Home East in Apopka, FL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Freddie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Unity Memorial Funeral Home East website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Unity Memorial Funeral Home East on Nov. 12, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Unity Memorial Funeral Home East
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.