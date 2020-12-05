Menu
Freddie Poston
1940 - 2020
BORN
February 29, 1940
DIED
December 2, 2020
Freddie Poston's passing at the age of 80 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Clayton Kay Vaughan - Alvarado - Alvarado in Alvarado, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Clayton Kay Vaughan - Alvarado - Alvarado website.

Published by Clayton Kay Vaughan - Alvarado - Alvarado on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Clayton Kay Vaughan Funeral Home
200 E Patton St, ALVARADO, Texas 76009
Dec
5
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Clayton Kay Vaughan Funeral Home
200 E Patton St, ALVARADO, Texas 76009
Dec
5
Interment
3:00p.m.
Glenwood Cemetery
Alvarado, Alvarado, Texas 76009
Funeral services provided by:
Clayton Kay Vaughan - Alvarado - Alvarado
