Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Freddie Sexton
1958 - 2020
BORN
November 14, 1958
DIED
July 28, 2020
Freddie Sexton's passing at the age of 61 on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jones & Son Funeral Home - Oneida in Oneida, TN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Freddie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jones & Son Funeral Home - Oneida website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Jones & Son Funeral Home - Oneida on Nov. 29, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
1
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
J & W Funeral Home
20059 Alberta Street, Oneida, Tennessee 37841
Funeral services provided by:
Jones & Son Funeral Home - Oneida
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.