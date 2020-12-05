Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Frederick Ferebee
1950 - 2020
BORN
May 31, 1950
DIED
December 4, 2020
Frederick Ferebee's passing at the age of 70 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Affinity Memorial Chapel in Columbus, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Frederick in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Affinity Memorial Chapel website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Affinity Memorial Chapel on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Mt. Nebo Baptist Church
2100 Aberdeen Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43206
Dec
7
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Mt. Nebo Baptist Church
2100 Aberdeen Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43206
Funeral services provided by:
Affinity Memorial Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.