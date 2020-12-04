Menu
Frederick Jessop
1933 - 2020
BORN
January 6, 1933
DIED
November 24, 2020
Frederick Jessop's passing at the age of 87 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ronan Funeral Home in Carlisle, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ronan Funeral Home website.

Published by Ronan Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Lakeview Memorial Park
, Sykesville, Maryland
Funeral services provided by:
Ronan Funeral Home
